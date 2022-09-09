'We all play a role' in preventing suicide and reducing stigma, says expert

Lori Glibbery knows all too well how suicide can affect those left behind.

Glibbery lost her partner to suicide in 2013. It's not an easy subject to talk about, but she feels a responsibility to speak openly about what happened, in the hopes of helping others.

"I know that people are hurting out there, and it's not a great feeling to be hurting like that. That pain is very very overbearing," Glibbery said.

"I know it's hard to go and find help when you're feeling that way, you feel like nobody can help you but … there is help out there, and I just don't want people to give up."

Glibbery will be sharing her story on World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday, at an event in Sudbury's Bell Park.

The event, hosted by the Suicide Safer Network, aims to raise awareness about suicide and the supports that are available, as well as break down some of the stigma around the topic.

"Changing the narrative around suicide through the promotion of hope can create a more compassionate community where those in need feel more comfortable in coming forward to seek help," said Mark Fraser, director of clinical and client services at Compass, which provides child and youth mental health services in Sudbury and Manitoulin districts.

'We all play a role'

According to Statistics Canada, 3,839 people in the country died by suicide in 2020. That works out to more than 10 people each day.

Fraser said northern Ontario tends to have higher rates of suicide compared with the rest of he province.

"There's many reasons for that. Part of it is social isolation and our geography, right," he said.

"Sudbury Manitoulin is very dispersed. And people, especially in the outskirts, are more susceptible to suicide."

Fraser said Indigenous populations and 2SLGBTQ+ populations tend to be more affected by suicide.

Mark Fraser is the director of clinical and client services with Compass, the lead agency for child and youth mental health services in Sudbury and Manitoulin. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Fraser said "we all play a role" in offering hope to those in crisis, and reducing stigma around suicide. He said he does think events like World Suicide Prevention Day, and ongoing efforts from various agencies and the Suicide Safer Network have contributed to reducing stigma.

"We feel like we have made a difference. We have a very structured approach in not only … suicide prevention, but also the intervention and post-vention," Fraser said.

Glibbery said she's noticed a difference in the nine years since her partner died in the number of people speaking openly about suicide.

"And they need to do that. You can't keep everything all inside like that. It's just too hard on the body, mentally and physically," Glibbery said.

When it comes to that support, Fraser said technology has "increased our reach to those who need us the most." And he said the forthcoming three digit Canada-wide crisis line will also be a big help.

Sudbury's World Suicide Prevention Day event is happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in Bell Park.

Where to get help now:

Talk Suicide Canada: 1-833-456-4566 (Phone) | 45645 (text, 4 p.m. to midnight ET only) talksuicide.ca/parlonssuicide.ca

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (Phone), Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre