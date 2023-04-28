Sudbury groups recognize fallen workers on National Day of Mourning

It started in Sudbury 39 years ago on April 28, a day of mourning to recognize those who have died of job-related accidents or disease.

In 1994 the Canadian Labour Congress made it a National Day of Mourning .

Unions chose April 28 because on this date, in 1914, the Workers' Compensation Act was made law in Ontario.

Today, families, unions and advocates will gather in memory of those who lost their lives on the job or because of work-related illness and injuries.

Andrew Mudge is with the Worker's Health and Safety Centre in Toronto.

He says the Workplace Safety and Insurance board recorded 220 job-related deaths in Ontario last year, but research shows an under-reporting of hazardous conditions and exposures.

"Based upon the research that we've gotten, for instance from University of Ottawa back in 2018, they're basically saying that the numbers from the compensation system across Canada were probably 10 to 13 times higher than what is being reported," Mudge said.

Mudge said that's likely due to the number of cases not being accurately reported to the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB).

"In the past there's been some issues around employees being felt pressured not to submit claims," he said.

"Or pressure to withdraw claims. Sometimes underreporting the severity, reporting lost-time injury as a no time loss injury, especially if their wages are still continued by the employer instead of actually filing a claim."

A 2019 study — titled Work-related deaths in Canada — argues widely quoted statistics from the Association of Workers' Compensation Board of Canada (AWCBC) should not solely be used as a benchmark for work-related fatalities, as these figures only take into account approved compensation claims.

Mudge suggests moving to a different type of reporting system; one that considers "lagging indicators."

He said it can take years, or even decades, for workers to suffer the health impacts of occupational diseases.

What it comes down to, Mudge said, is to empower workers before injuries become part of the picture.

"It's more about putting a mindset on where you're looking not at the cure, but at the prevention," he said.

Nick Larochelle is the president of the United Steelworkers Local 6500 in Sudbury. He has dedicated much of his career to advocating for better health and safety regulations in underground mining. (Sam Juric/CBC)

In Sudbury, United Steelworkers Local 6500 will be talking about their work to reduce the hazard of diesel emissions underground.

Local president Nick Larochelle said the union has succeeded in getting the government to cut allowable levels of underground emissions, effective Sept. 1.

Acceptable levels will be reduced from 400 micrograms to 120, but Larochelle said that's still not enough.

"A smog day typically in Toronto is 50 micrograms per cubic metre and the government recommends that you stay indoors," Larochelle said.

"So if you think of 120, that's more than double the government recommended public stay out of exposure."

Lasting impact of diesel fumes underground

Larochelle said he remembers his first day on the job in 1995, breathing in exhaust following a huge diesel-powered scoop tram.

"We were following behind an eight-yard diesel scoop, which is a big piece of equipment," Larochelle said. "The diesel exhaust from the scoop tram was making my eyes burn and my nose water."

"I looked over at the person driving the tractor and he stood up, took a deep, big breath and said 'welcome to underground, this is your new life.'"

"If you haven't experienced that diesel exhaust, it does have immediate effects and long-term exposure effects."

Larochelle said the labour council is sponsoring today's memorial at the Fraser Auditorium at Laurentian University, where Sandra Dorman from the Centre for Research in Occupational Safety and Health (CROSH) will be sharing her findings on diesel particulate exposure.