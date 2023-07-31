As workers get more money in rebates, advocates in Sudbury say it's not a solution

Scott Florence, executive director at the Sudbury Workers Education and Advocacy Centre (SWEAC), said his latest Canada Workers Benefit (CWB) payment won't stay in his savings account for long.

"It's gone, the moment it hits your bank account," he said.

Florence added his family is one of many using the CWB payments to offset rising expenses, including his son's back to school needs and accrued credit card debt over the summer.

"But it doesn't address the root inequalities," he said.

Florence, whose organization advocates for a basic income, said the regular payouts do little to address long term financial insecurity across northern Ontario.

"If the government really wants to be in the business of providing people with a regular bump to ensure that people are able to live in an affordable way and alleviate poverty, we'd much prefer a robust basic income system."

He added some earners in Sudbury close to CWB's cutoff will be back where they started later on.

"For those people who are higher earners, that money will simply be taxed back. It will simply get scooped back away from them."

The latest round of the Canada Workers Benefit will automatically deposit hundreds of dollars into the accounts of low-income earners.

The first deposit arrived in late July, with more payments coming every three months.

The amount also varies depending last year's income. Single individuals with an adjusted net income under $33,015 can receive up to $1,428.

Families with a net income of under $43,212 can earn up to $2461.

CUPE senior economist Angella MacEwen said the Canada Workers Benefit does little to address wage disparity for low-income earners in Sudbury, Ont. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada)

Individuals making over the CWB's suggested net incomes don't benefit from the program.

'They're not really responsive'

According to the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) National, soaring living expenses and an unpredictable income make the benefit less effective for people catching up.

"They're not really responsive to changes in your situation," said Angella MacEwen, senior economist at CUPE.

She told CBC that the CWB is a welcome surprise for people dealing with high housing costs, inflation and earning minimum wage.

"It's not a replacement for a good job. But it's definitely not on a scale that meets the needs that people are facing so this really is a band aid."

Last month, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives suggested Greater Sudbury residents need to earn above $20 to afford a two-bedroom rental.

The current minimum wage is $15.50 for northern Ontario.

Both Florence and MacEwen said CWB payments won't feel like much of a benefit without livable earnings.

"The little guy is not making any more money, their wages haven't increased and that is the real problem," Florence said.

Ahead of the next few instalments, he added the CWB still helps with immediate priorities and people igot more money in their pockets.

"The timing is going to be whatever the timing is. We've got additional school supplies that we're going to have to buy for our ever-growing child that has busted out of their existing clothing and a little bit of credit card debt."