Sudbury's Wordstock Literary Festival now just a tap or mouse-click away
Festival hosts conversations with authors 'who are writing and thinking about important issues we all face'
A Sudbury-based literary festival, known as Wordstock, is moving most of its annual event online.
The festival, which starts tomorrow, features readings from local and national authors, as well as workshops. Festival director Heather Campbell says moving the event online may help attract more people from other areas.
"They can jump in from anywhere they are. And that's what we're hoping for this year ... that people across northern Ontario will get a little bit of a taste of the festival if they haven't before."
While it's not ideal to host the event online, she says it will hopefully spark interest in people to travel to Sudbury — when it is safe to do so — to participate in future festivals.
An open mic night will be held in-person at the Sudbury Indie Cinema.
Campbell says they've partnered with the Northern Initiative for Social Action and Black Lives Matter for this year's festival.
"The literary festival is all about having those conversations and bring in authors who are writing and thinking about these important issues that we all face," she said.
"So it makes absolute sense to partnership to partner with these groups."
Listen to the interview that was featured on the Nov. 4 edition of CBC's Morning North radio program.
Those who want to participate can register on the festival's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.