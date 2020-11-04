A Sudbury-based literary festival, known as Wordstock, is moving most of its annual event online.

The festival, which starts tomorrow, features readings from local and national authors, as well as workshops. Festival director Heather Campbell says moving the event online may help attract more people from other areas.

"They can jump in from anywhere they are. And that's what we're hoping for this year ... that people across northern Ontario will get a little bit of a taste of the festival if they haven't before."

While it's not ideal to host the event online, she says it will hopefully spark interest in people to travel to Sudbury — when it is safe to do so — to participate in future festivals.

An open mic night will be held in-person at the Sudbury Indie Cinema.

Campbell says they've partnered with the Northern Initiative for Social Action and Black Lives Matter for this year's festival.

"The literary festival is all about having those conversations and bring in authors who are writing and thinking about these important issues that we all face," she said.

"So it makes absolute sense to partnership to partner with these groups."

Listen to the interview that was featured on the Nov. 4 edition of CBC's Morning North radio program.

Morning North 8:11 This year's Wordstock event will mostly be online Book lovers and writers throughout the region will gather virtually for the annual Wordstock Festival in Sudbury. Festival director Heather Campbell joined us with more details about the event. 8:11

Those who want to participate can register on the festival's website.