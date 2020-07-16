With mandatory mask policies in place, most people are getting used to wearing face coverings in public spaces but not everyone can easily afford to buy masks, or to make them themselves.

The Sudbury Women's Centre is working on a project that will have it distribute more than 300 masks to the women and families it serves — and get some of its clients involved in the effort.

"It's our clients that are coming full circle," said executive director Giulia Carpenter.

The centre serves women who have been affected by violence or difficult life circumstances. Prior to the pandemic, the centre hosted a sewing circle twice a week — an opportunity for women to learn a new skill and socialize.

Some of those women have now signed up to use those skills to sew masks at home. Carpenter says the idea was inspired by a client who joined a local group that was sewing masks for the hospital and other organizations during the pandemic.

"So the plan was kind of taking on that initiative that she took, and that confidence that she built from our sewing circle, and offering now for us to sew some [masks] … to help other women," Carpenter said.

Cost barrier

Carpenter says many clients can't afford to buy disposable masks, and not everyone knows how to make their own — or has the materials to do so.

At the same time, she says the benefit to the women who are taking on the task of sewing the masks is also important.

Giulia Carpenter is the executive director of the Sudbury Women's Centre. (Submitted by Giulia Carpenter)

She says the last several months have been difficult for clients, who haven't been able to attend the centres programs, including the sewing circle, which offer not only a safe space but also a chance to socialize.

She hopes the sewing project will have positive mental health benefits — as it has for the woman who inspired the initiative.

"I think it's having that personal touch to it that gave her the energy and the drive to continue to do it. And it also, going back to the mental health aspect, that is what helped her get through the last few months," Carpenter said.