Sudbury to get a new women's shelter in January

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Northeastern Ontario plans to open a new overnight women's shelter in Sudbury in January.

The non-profit organization, which supports women who are at risk of becoming in conflict with the law, received funding from the city to launch the shelter.

"The housing stock in our community has been rapidly declining for a number of years," said Cory Roslyn, the organization's executive director.

"But since the pandemic started, we have seen a significant increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness."

Because of that growing need, Roslyn said they were able to secure funding to run a shelter from January to June.

The shelter will cost an estimated $40,000 to $50,000 per month to run, and will be supported by the city, thanks to provincial and federal funds.

While the city currently has Cedar Place, a shelter for women and families, Roslyn said the new women's shelter will fill a different gap.

Unlike Cedar Place, it will be a low-barrier shelter. That means there are fewer barriers in place to access a bed. A person under the influence of drugs or alcohol, for example, would be allowed inside.

Cory Rosyln is the executive director of the Elizabeth Fry Society of Northeastern Ontario. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

While the Elizabeth Fry Society has not yet announced a location for the shelter, Roslyn said the plan is to have it near other services available for people experiencing homelessness, which are located around Sudbury's downtown.

The organization has not yet announced the number of beds that will be available, but Roslyn said it should help alleviate the Off the Street Shelter, which is located in downtown Sudbury.

That shelter, which is operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association, has 35 beds.

Cindy Rose, the association's manager of harm reduction and shelter services, said they are reaching that capacity every night.

"When we have not had a sign up sheet before, we've had people standing outside of our door at six o'clock in the evening or sometimes even before just so that they can get that bed," she said.