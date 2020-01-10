Greater Sudbury Police say they've found and spoken with a woman seen chased and then pushed into a truck this week in Sudbury — and they say she' "is safe".

The incident was reported by police to media outlets on Wednesday.

Early on Tuesday morning, the woman was seen on Frood Road getting out of a pickup truck and arguing with someone inside the truck, then walking away.

Police said a man was then seen getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle and chasing after her.

The driver of the vehicle put the truck in reverse to catch up to them.

The man on foot was then seen pushing the woman back into the truck before it took off toward downtown Sudbury with all three people inside.

Police did not elaborate on the relationship of the people to one another, nor have they said whether any charges could be laid.

Police thanked the public for its help in locating the woman.