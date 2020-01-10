Skip to Main Content
Sudbury police say woman seen pushed into truck found, 'is safe'
After reaching out to the public for information, Greater Sudbury Police say they've located and spoken with a woman seen chased and then pushed into a truck on Frood Road in Sudbury this week.
Police were concerned for the well-being of a woman who had a verbal argument with two men in the truck pictured here. She has since been found and is "safe" according to police. (Supplied by GSPS)

The incident was reported by police to media outlets on Wednesday. 

Early on Tuesday morning, the woman was seen on Frood Road getting out of a pickup truck and arguing with someone inside the truck, then walking away. 

Police said a man was then seen getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle and chasing after her.

The driver of the vehicle put the truck in reverse to catch up to them. 

The man on foot was then seen pushing the woman back into the truck before it took off toward downtown Sudbury with all three people inside. 

Police did not elaborate on the relationship of the people to one another, nor have they said whether any charges could be laid. 

Police thanked the public for its help in locating the woman.   

