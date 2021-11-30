12 Sudbury Wolves players test positive for COVID-19
The Sudbury Wolves have suspended all team activities after 12 players tested positive with COVID-19.
Players either asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms
The Sudbury Wolves have suspended all team activities after 12 players tested positive with COVID-19.
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) said all players are either asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms.
"The OHL is working in consultation with the League's independent chief medical officer while the Wolves continue to follow the guidance of Public Health Sudbury and Districts," the league said in a press release.
Because team activities have been cancelled, the team's next three games have been postponed.
Those games are:
- Wednesday, Dec. 1 – Sudbury Wolves at Soo Greyhounds
- Friday, Dec. 3 – Barrie Colts at Sudbury Wolves
- Saturday, Dec. 4 – Sudbury Wolves at Barrie Colts
Additional games will be subject to review, the league said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?