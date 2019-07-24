A new program is launching in Sudbury to help more people attend hockey and basketball games.

The Sudbury Wolves is partnering with Collège Boréal's health sciences program to launch the Companion Program. The program will be in place for all Sudbury Wolves and Sudbury Five games during the 2019-2020 season.

It's meant to offer front line care to older adults and those with developmental, hidden or physical disabilities.

Michael Cullen is with the community partnerships program with the Sudbury Wolves and Sudbury Five. He says a separate entrance will be made available for those who take part.

"The front lobby is very congested in the arena," he said. "We'll use the Minto Street entrance. We have a partnership with Collège Boréal which will have students to escort people in if they need it."

Cullen says tickets will be sold in a way to help those who require assistance with a family member, care provider or companion.

"We're having a company provide blankets if they have a chill, earplugs for those who need it and just that element of walking people in and walking them out," he said.

Cullen says for him, the initiative is personal.

Michael Cullen is with the community partnerships program with the Sudbury Wolves. (Supplied by Michael Cullen)

"My dad was a really big sports guy," he said. "My dad was a Blue Jays fan and I was with him until he passed away."



Cullen says the students involved in the program will be able to assist with other people who need it in the arena.

"If seniors or older adults need other assistance, they're going to be there to help out," he said. "It's just creating an ambiance of caring."

Collège Boréal health sciences dean Kim Morris says she's proud to be involved.

"This innovative program is a win-win for everyone: our students get to help people, demonstrating the caring attitude that made them choose a career in health care in the first place," she said.

"Individuals who may not have gone to Sudbury Wolves or Sudbury Five games now have the confidence of knowing there will be assistance for them once they get to the arena."

