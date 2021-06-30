Hailey Faye is a regular client at Diva Hair by Christina. (Submitted by Hailey Faye)

While many businesses have struggled to stay afloat due to closures or restrictions, there are others who've fared unexpectedly well over the course of the pandemic.

One business in Sudbury has seen a 30 per cent increase in sales over the pandemic, and it's not the kind of business you might expect would flourish in a pandemic.

Hair Diva by Christina sells wigs.

"People have either experimented at home cutting and colouring their own hair and they don't like it so they need a quick cover up," owner Christina Raso said, adding that anyone in between lengths of growing their hair out also uses wigs.

Christina Raso is the owner of Hair Diva by Christina, which sells wigs. She says she's experienced a 30 per cent growth in her business over the course of the pandemic. (Supplied by Christina Raso)

Raso isn't celebrating her higher sales, as she knows it's at the expense of hairdressers, who have been closed for much of the pandemic.

"It's not something that I take pride in bragging about because it really is at the expense of someone else's livelihood that my sales have increased."

She says it was never her intention to replace hairdressers, but she is very happy salons have now reopened.

For Raso, it's the customer service part of her work that she has missed the most. That is when customers come in to try on wigs. She doesn't think she'll bring that part of her business back until face coverings are no longer required.

"A mask covers more than 50 per cent of your face so it's really hard to see what your wig looks like with a mask on anyway," she said.

Right now when a new customer calls, Raso suggests they go with a colour similar to their own or a hair style they've had before.

"So that way it's not a big risk of not liking how the wig looks."

Self-esteem, confidence boost

Raso ventured into the world of wigs 18 years ago when she was looking for one for herself to cover up her thinning hair.

She says she spent almost a decade purchasing wigs from a store in Toronto before her husband encouraged her to open up her own shop in Sudbury for other people like her.

"It definitely makes people feel better," Raso said.

And it's not just people who are ill or who have a medical condition who want to buy wigs.

"There's also people who like myself don't really necessarily have a medical diagnosis, but lack self-confidence because of their hair."

"Your hair is a very important part of your appearance."

Raso says she plans to continue to grow her business since wigs are now fashionable, and she has repeat customers.

"Once you buy a wig I feel like it's almost like an addiction."

"My business can only grow"