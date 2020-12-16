The daytime warming centre on Frood Road in Sudbury will have to relocate next month.

For the last few months, The Centre de Sante Communautaire has been opening its doors daily to those in need. But according to the city, the building landlord has told the centre it needs to find a new location.

The city's general manager of community development recently told city council that other merchants in the area were unhappy with the groups of people "hanging around" the building during the day.

"So [the landlord] suggested to Centre de Sante, that they could no longer operate the warming portion of the services that they offer, and provided them with notice that they needed to find an alternate location for that service," Steve Jacques said.

"This is a very challenging operation at the best of times. And, in areas [where] ... other businesses are operating within that building, it's something that obviously, in most cases, is an incompatible use."

The city is currently looking for a suitable new location, which it will need to find by January.

The news comes as city council deferred a motion from councillors Bill Leduc and Robert Kirwan about setting up warming stations in trailers downtown. That matter will be discussed at a finance committee meeting next week.

