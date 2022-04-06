Sudbury police identify Walmart shooting suspect, who remains at large

Greater Sudbury police have identified the man suspected of shooting another man at the New Sudbury Walmart on Thursday, March 31.

Police said in a news release they have granted an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Kaden Graham, and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him.

Police said the arrest warrant is for the following offences:

Attempted Murder with a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Pointing a Firearm

Fail to Comply with Judicial Release Order

On March 31 a 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was shot.

Police said the two men were involved in an altercation and Graham allegedly showed a gun and shot the other man. Graham fled the scene and remains at large.

Anyone with information related to Graham's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or to call Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.