More people are waiting for eating disorder treatment in northeastern Ontario — and they're waiting longer

CBC News has learned that more than 300 people are waiting for eating disorder treatment through Health Sciences North Regional Eating Disorder program in Sudbury, Ont. Roughly two thirds of that number are adults and the rest are youth under the age of 17.

Unfortunately, the hospital said, these people will likely be waiting for an average of a year and a half. Since 2019, the the hospital said wait times have grown from 124 days to 417.

While the situation has worsened over the course of the pandemic, some say the problem isn't new.

Amanda Lambert, who lives in Sault Ste. Marie says the situation has been unmanageable in northeastern Ontario for years.

Lambert, 37, has struggled with anorexia for the better part of 20 years. In 2017, she realized she needed help and sought treatment for the disease. But she said it took a year and a half before she was finally admitted into an inpatient program.

"It was honestly just horrible. I really can understand why people give up," Lambert said.

"It's not like, 'Oh I'm sick, the doctor puts in a referral, a week later you're seeing someone, a week later you're potentially in treatment' ... I didn't get to go to treatment until July of 2018," she said.

Lambert adds that when she was finally admitted into an inpatient program, she was forced to leave the region and get care in London, Ont. She said being so far away from her family made the road to recovery just that much more difficult.

Amanda Lambert, pictured here before she decided to seek treatment for anorexia in 2017. (Amanda Lambert/Facebook)

Accessing health care when you're sick can be critical in dealing with many illnesses but it's particularly true for those suffering from eating disorders like anorexia. Experts warn that early intervention is essential in preventing chronic and enduring illness.

New Democrat Member of Provincial Parliament France Gélinas has been the party's health critic for many years. In speaking with her constituents in Nickel Belt, she said she has seen the consequences first hand.

"It is awful. Health Sciences do the best they can. They haven't got the resources to meet the needs of the people of the northeast. Referral outside of our community is just as slow and people sit at home and suffer with sometimes drastic consequences to the long wait — including death," Gélinas said.

"I see things [getting] worse, I see people having lifelong consequences due to the fact that they got an eating disorder and they were not able to access the care in a timely fashion," she said.

'We're still very limited'

The situation elsewhere in the northeast isn't any better. While the eating disorder program at the North Bay Regional Health Centre is smaller, its wait times and waitlists are also growing.

According to the hospital, referral rates have increased by well over 170 per cent. Just three years ago, people waiting for eating disorder treatment were waiting an average of nine days. Now the wait time has grown to about a month.

Currently three youth under 18 and between five and six adults are waiting for treatment at the North Bay hospital.

Jean Porter has worked as a mental health clinician with the North Bay hospital for the last 18 years. She said it's difficult not to become worried over the growing wait times.

France Gélinas is the New Democrat Member of Provincial Parliament for Nickel Belt and the party's health critic. (Bienvenu Senga/Radio-Canada)

"We've been working so very hard to increase the number of service providers. And we're still very limited. So my concern is how do we service this increase and flux of population with the limited resource spaces that we have?"

As wait times grow, Porter did mention that the North Bay hospital is hoping to be able to deliver intensive outpatient care soon. That would be a step up from the care it's currently able to offer.

Timmins and Districts Hospital did not share data with CBC News, but did note that their referrals have jumped by about 60 per cent over the course of the pandemic.

The Sault Area Hospital also did not share any data. They did, however, say that current staffing challenges have affected the facility's wait list and its ability to accept referrals.

What's needed

Health Sciences North said it wants to expand its services to meet the growing demand across the region but it says it needs more money to do that.

Gélinas echoed these sentiments and said while there is some federal and provincial money available for mental health services, not enough is being invested in northern Ontario.

CBC News has reached out for comment from the Ministry of Health and are awaiting a response.

Even as her recovery journey was difficult, Lambert said she's doing well now. In the darkest parts of her journey, she said she could see her dreams of becoming a mother one day, slip away, due to the state of her health. Now, she's happy to report that she is a healthy mother to a little boy.