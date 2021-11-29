Sudbury's NORCAT has received an international award for a virtual reality program to train new underground miners with Vale.

The innovation, technology and training centre won the education and training category at the 2021 VR Awards.

NORCAT partnered with mining company Vale to design a program that trains new employees how to use underground equipment, without putting themselves at risk in a working mine.

"The Vale VR experience is just one example of the virtual learning technologies NORCAT is developing to provide meaningful learning experiences that are re-defining the future of training and development," said Ed Wisniewski, NORCAT's chief technology officer, in a press release.

Jason Scott, Vale's superintendent of learning and development, said the partnership on the project started in 2019, when Vale was hiring 40 women for entry-level underground roles.

They decided virtual reality would be the best way to provide some of the more basic common core training for underground miners, before they progressed to more advanced training.

"Basically removing inexperienced folks from the risk hazards of the mine and putting them at ease in a virtual reality setting where they can kind of learn at their own pace," Scott said.

Scott said once the learners put on their virtual reality headset they have a 360-degree view from Vale's Coleman Mine in Greater Sudbury, where they can interact with virtual mining equipment.

"It's absolutely as if you're underground," he said. "It's surreal."

Scott said there's normally a brief adjustment period when the trainees adjust to the headset, and working in a virtual environment, but that quickly fades.

"The feedback, you know, is extremely positive," he said.

Scott added he has noticed a difference when the workers who received virtual reality training advance to an underground setting with the real equipment .

"When they actually get to an underground setting, it's like they've already been there before, you know?," he said.