Liberal Viviane Lapointe elected in Sudbury

Sudburians are once again sending a Liberal representative to parliament hill. Viviane Lapointe has been elected MP, replacing previous Liberal MP Paul Lefebvre, who did not seek re-election.

"I am feeling so many emotions right now, I can't even begin to tell you. But what I feel most is the sense of duty to the people of Sudbury for granting me the privilege of representing them in Ottawa," Lapointe said in a late night acceptance speech.

"Sudbury is poised for an economic boom, and as your member of parliament I will explore, exploit, expand and expedite every opportunity for Sudbury," Lapointe said.

Close race

It was a tight race between Lapointe and NDP candidate Nadia Verrelli, with the result declared by CBC News after 1 a.m. Conservative candidate Ian Symington finished not far behind in third place, increasing the conservative vote share over the last election.

"I am so proud of my team, everything we have done." said Verrelli earlier in the evening.

The other candidates were PPC Candidate Colette Methé, Green candidate David Robinson and Independent candidate David Popescu.

Lapointe said she believes most candidates had similar priorities, and that despite differences in party policies, "there's far more things that unite us than divide us."

"My responsibility is to represent everyone in Sudbury whether they voted for me or not, and I will work hard for everyone in Sudbury. And that will be my focus and my approach in everything I do," Lapointe said.

Viviane Lapointe with her two children, Erin and Connor Griffiths, on election night. (Warren Schlote/CBC)

Lapointe said she, along with the rest of her party, will be focused on the priorities of $10 a day childcare, economic renewal, and tackling climate change.

"So those are all really big, important work that's in front of us."

She said she's also concerned about helping young families access affordable housing. In her new role as MP, Lapointe said she hopes to leave a legacy of working hard and bringing good jobs to Sudbury.