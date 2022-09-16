Lennon McCarthy graduated from high school in June, but he's back at Lockerby Composite School in Sudbury, Ont., again this fall. Like several of his peers, he's back for a fifth year, or "victory lap."

McCarthy says when he started high school, the thought of staying for five years never crossed his mind. But with extra challenges because of the pandemic, he found himself in Grade 12 without a plan for after high school, and he was faced with a decision.

"It was either working full time for a year and then applying to college or university, or going back and working part time. And it was pretty easy because I didn't even know what I wanted to do for university yet. So I had opted for going back and just learning more skills and finding things out," McCarthy said.

McCarthy is leaning toward going into trades, is taking several hands-on tech classes this year. He hopes by the end of the year he'll have a "solid plan" for what he wants to do next. And he hopes to enjoy a more typical high school experience this year, after several years of disrupted education.

"People have missed so much like of high school, the high school experience because of COVID and online learning," McCarthy said.

Students 'robbed' of high school experience

CBC contacted 13 school boards in northeastern Ontario, asking for enrolment numbers of fifth year high school students this year, as well as the previous three years. Most boards did not respond, and several said they would not be able to provide numbers until later this fall.

Of those that did respond, most said there doesn't seem to be a significant trend in changing enrolment numbers. The Sudbury Catholic District School Board, for example, has 47 students enrolled beyond Grade 12 this year, compared with 51 last year, and 44 in 2019, before the pandemic hit.

At Sudbury Secondary School, however, Principal Heather Downey said about 30 students are enrolled for a fifth year of high school this year, which is slightly more than usual. She attributes some of that to students missing out on arts programming that the school is known for over the last few years.

"Lots of these students were robbed of some of the high school experience. So now that we're able to more regularly, the new normal, have a high school education, students are embracing it," Downey said.

Sudbury Secondary School principal Heather Downey says there is a slight increase this year in the number of students returning for a fifth year of high school. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

When students return for a fifth year of high school, it can affect school funding. The ministry of education uses funding formulas based on a number of factors and criteria. High school students need 30 credits to graduate, but can take more. If they return for a fifth year though, there is a 34-credit "threshold", after which point the per-student funding for those credits is reduced — though there are some exceptions.

At the end of the day, Downey said she isn't overly concerned about the effect of victory lap students on school finances.

"I mean you can't split an iPad in half, for sure. But we're here, we're delivering fabulous curriculum and instruction already, so if a student is in need we're going to make sure we service them," she said.

"It's based on [the] student, right, and case by case."

Preparing for university, more responsibility

Quincey Charsley is one of the roughly 30 victory lap students enrolled at Sudbury Secondary School this year. Even before the disruptions of the pandemic, Charsley had already been thinking about doing a fifth year of high school, to give himself plenty of time to feel prepared for university, and the responsibilities of living on his own.

Quincey Charsley has returned to Sudbury Secondary School for a victory lap year, and hopes to study at Western University next year. (Submitted by Quincey Charsley )

What's surprised him, though, as he starts his victory lap, is how many of his peers from his graduating class have returned as well.

"Every day I'm surprised. I'm like 'oh, you're still here? I thought you left,'" Charsley said.

Charsley is taking the year to take some extra classes that interest him, and plans to apply to Western University to study classics. He hopes

"I'm hoping that I'll feel very eager to start my classes and very comfortable with where I am as far as like how I can manage my own studying habits and my own decisions."