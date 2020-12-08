The Number Nine Shaft at Vale's Stobie Mine site is coming down

Nickel mining giant Vale says the Number Nine Shaft, its Stobie Mine site, will be demolished this week, according to a news release Monday morning.

This follows the company's demolition of two other shafts last week, along with a number of buildings on the site earlier in 2020.

The Number Nine Shaft was built in 1966 and is one of the last remaining structures on the Stobie Mine site, which was decommissioned in 2017.

By demolishing the mine site structures, the company's aim is to reduce maintenance costs and pave the way for potential new development currently being studied.

"Number Nine Shaft is a concrete structure that is 95 metres high so it must be blasted down instead of dismantled," said Patrick Boitumelo, head of mining and milling for Vale's North Atlantic Operations.

"This demolition work has been carefully planned with a team of internal and external experts and is not expected to impact the community."

Officials also warned in the release that residences and business close to the mine site may hear or feel minor activity related to the work being done this week at the site. They added that public access to the site will be prohibited.

More stories from CBC Sudbury