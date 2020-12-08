Science North and Laurentian University host COVID-19, vaccine information session
'I think there are a lot of questions about just about how vaccines work'
Science North is aiming to dispel myths about COVID-19, and in particular, about the new vaccine slated to arrive in Canada next week.
The science centre in Sudbury has been holding information sessions recently focusing on the use of science to dispel misinformation surrounding the Coronavirus.
Amy Henson, a staff scientist at Science North, says Wednesday's session will answer many of the questions people may have about the vaccine and the way forward through the pandemic.
"I think there are a lot of questions about just about how vaccines work, how they're made, what they're made of, where they're made, what they're made from," Henson said.
"There's a lot of misinformation about safety and whether or not vaccines can cause certain diseases," she said.
Part of the information session will cover the process, in which clinical trials go through to have a vaccine approved.
"We're going to be talking about, you know, are there safety concerns? Are we rushing this trial process because there is a lot of misinformation about those aspects," Henson said.
Guest speakers will also include experts like Northern Ontario School of Medicine's Alain Simard, who is a medical sciences associate professor and Laurentian University and Farukh Jabeen, adjunct professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry.
"It's time to give everybody the real science and the real research behind vaccines especially now," Henson said.
The English session begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday, while the French session is planned for 1 p.m. Henson notes that recordings will be available afterwards on Science North's website.
