Greater Sudbury Utilities warns of new fraud scheme
Alleged fraudsters targeting older adults
Greater Sudbury Utilities has warned older adults of a new fraud scheme in the area.
The electricity distributor said some customers received calls over the weekend from a person who claimed to work for the Ontario government. This person allegedly offered rebates to Ontarians over the age of 75, and requested their account information and passwords.
"We urge all customers to be alert for fraudulent phone calls," said Wendy Watson, Greater Sudbury Utilities' director of communications. "Do not give your information out over the phone. Call the local number on your utility bill and ask about any offers to confirm they are legitimate."
Anyone who thinks they may have been the victim of an attempted fraud should report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by calling 1-888-495-8501.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?