Greater Sudbury Utilities warns of new fraud scheme

Greater Sudbury Utilities has warned older adults of a new fraud scheme in the area.

The electricity distributor said some customers received calls over the weekend from a person who claimed to work for the Ontario government. This person allegedly offered rebates to Ontarians over the age of 75, and requested their account information and passwords.

"We urge all customers to be alert for fraudulent phone calls," said Wendy Watson, Greater Sudbury Utilities' director of communications. "Do not give your information out over the phone. Call the local number on your utility bill and ask about any offers to confirm they are legitimate."