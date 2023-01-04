When Andrii Balykhin and Anastasiia Parkhomenko began their journey to Canada after fleeing Ukraine, they had one wish: to be able to continue to work in their field.

The pair toured the world as circus performers before starting their own circus school for children in Kyiv in 2020. Now, they're sharing their skills with Canadian children in northern Ontario, as the newest instructors at Timmins Fitness Alternatives, a business that specializes in niche athletics like aerial skills and stunts.

"We love circus and we love kids, and we really want to continue it," Parkhomenko said.

War divided life into 'before and after'

Balykhin and Parkhomenko both spent more than half a decade training in acrobatics and aerial arts, and toured internationally, in locales like China, France and Austria.

"It was a really wonderful interesting time, we had the opportunity to meet the whole world and get a cool experience," said Balykhin

Andrii Balykhin, bottom, is an acrobatic performer and teacher. (Submitted by Andrii Balykhin)

When the pandemic hit, the pair pivoted, and opened their own school in Kyiv where they taught acrobatics and aerial gymnastics. Balykhin said he still clearly remembers the last day they taught classes.

"We spent it on February 23, without even suspecting that tomorrow morning Russian rockets would fly into our country," Balykhin said.

"On the morning of February 24, our life was divided into before and after."

Parkhomenko went to Poland, and then the pair found work in Germany. While they were glad to find work, Parkhomenko said for most of the last year it was like their lives were "on pause."

"You just live this day and know nothing about what you will do tomorrow," added Balykhin.

'An aha moment'

When their contract ended, they decided to try going to Canada. A Facebook post about looking for a short-term host for their arrival in Canada was seen by Alex Gagnon, the owner of Timmins Fitness Alternatives.

"It was almost like an aha moment," said Gagnon, who had been on the lookout for new instructors to recruit.

Gagnon said he knew they would have impressive skills, and he was happy to know they also had experience teaching.

"You can be a performer, you can be a master of an art, but teaching children, teaching adults is very different," he said.

Anastasiia Parkhomenko is an aerial artist who has performed around the world. (Submitted by Andrii Balykhin)

Balykhin and Parkhomenko arrived in Timmins last month, and have started teaching. They said they're enjoying working with the children in Timmins, and they hope to open the students up to possibilities that exists in the world of acrobatics.

"We can show what kids can do," said Parkhomenko. "They look at me and think wow I want [to do] the same."