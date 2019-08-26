If you're a transit rider in Sudbury, be prepared for a few changes starting today.

The City of Greater Sudbury is rolling out its new transit system, named GOVA.

The changes feature new schedules and routes, including a revamped "hub" system, that adds two more stops—in the city's south end and New Sudbury—where riders can transfer.

Michelle Ferrigan is the director of transit services for the City of Greater Sudbury. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

Michelle Ferrigan, the city's director of transit services, said riders can get information about the new system online.

"If they cannot figure out their trips, no worries...they only need to get to their first stop and from there, we will be there to provide support."

Transit ambassadors will be aboard the busses and stationed at main boarding locations to help passengers.

"We have a lot of support out there for our passengers," she said. "We ask that they try to prepare. Go online, the information has been available and will be available."

Ferrigan said the city is encouraging people to give feedback on the new service.

