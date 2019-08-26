Sudbury Transit changes roll out today
Riders should check new routes and times online, city says
If you're a transit rider in Sudbury, be prepared for a few changes starting today.
The City of Greater Sudbury is rolling out its new transit system, named GOVA.
The changes feature new schedules and routes, including a revamped "hub" system, that adds two more stops—in the city's south end and New Sudbury—where riders can transfer.
Michelle Ferrigan, the city's director of transit services, said riders can get information about the new system online.
"If they cannot figure out their trips, no worries...they only need to get to their first stop and from there, we will be there to provide support."
Transit ambassadors will be aboard the busses and stationed at main boarding locations to help passengers.
"We have a lot of support out there for our passengers," she said. "We ask that they try to prepare. Go online, the information has been available and will be available."
Ferrigan said the city is encouraging people to give feedback on the new service.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.