More than 1,900 'security incidents' recorded at Sudbury, Ont. transit terminal since July

The City of Greater Sudbury recorded more than 1,900 "documented security incidents" at the downtown transit terminal since bylaw officers took over security at the hub.

On July 1, 2023 the city replaced the private security firm it had hired with municipal bylaw enforcement officers as part of a pilot program.

Stefany Mussen, the city's director of corporate security and bylaw services, said the number of reported security incidents is up significantly from when the private company handled security at the terminal.

She said in the first six months of this year, the private security firm reported 686 incidents.

But she added bylaw officers provided more enforcement in the latter six months of the year leading to almost a triple the number of documented incidents.

Council voted to keep them permanently late last year based on their performance.

"The level of service has improved and the incidents are being noticed and dealt with and documented more appropriately," she said.

Mussen said many of the complaints are related to people trespassing on the property, along with wellness checks and people engaging in "prohibited activities" at the terminal.

She noted Sudbury's transit services moved 5.2 million passengers last year, and many of them went through the downtown terminal.

"So we're seeing a large mix of people in, you know, very different circumstances," she said.

"And so that's why we've seen the need to increase the level of security there."

As for more serious incidents, Mussen says calls for police to intervene have dropped since bylaw officers have been posted to the bus terminal, from a monthly average of about 41 calls per month down to 29.

Jeff MacIntyre, co-chair of the Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Area, said the level of service from bylaw officers at the terminal has been "very good."

"Most policing numbers mean nothing without context," MacIntyre said.

"The more you police, the higher your numbers go. Doesn't necessarily mean that things got worse. It just means that you had more interactions because you were working harder."

MacIntyre added that the experience at the downtown transit terminal has improved since the city took over security.