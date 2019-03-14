The City of Greater Sudbury is getting ready to roll out changes to the transit system, but before that happens, it wants to hear from residents one last time.

Michelle Ferrigan, the city's director of Transit Services, said this will allow the city to tweak the improvements before they are put in place.

"We've been refining our transit system and the proposals for the last two years with the public," Ferrigan said. "So this is the last public engagement and the last kind of look over what we're proposing."

The final public look at the plans will be what transit riders will see when the new routes take effect in August, Ferrigan said.

People can share their thoughts on proposed changes by visiting the city's web site.

"It just gives us that final touch of tweaking a few of the trips to ensure that they meet the community's needs," she added. "So this is just the final glaze over all our schedules and our routes, and it gives them a first look of what they're going to see in August."

Ferrigan says the city is holding open houses over the next few weeks at a number of locations across the city.

The improved routes and schedules going into effect on August 26.