Sudbury's transit system is getting an overhaul.

Beginning on August 26, routes will be changing to provide better service.

City council approved the Greater Sudbury Transit Action Plan last night, which Michelle Ferrigan, the city's director of transit services, said will benefit the whole community.

"There are environmental benefits and positive impacts to the community's health by encouraging more efficient and pedestrian land use patterns," Ferrigan said.

"Transit improves mobility, independent living, accessibility and civic participation for all citizens, regardless of age, ability or income."

Michelle Ferrigan, Director of Transit for the City of Greater Sudbury (Casey Stranges/CBC)

The changes, which staff have been working on for two years, represent the first changes to the transit system since the city amalgamated in 2001.

A staff report suggests tweaking bus routes, as well as providing different options for bus passes, including all-day passes. The changes would also mean a likely fare increase, the report says.

Council will wait until budget talks begin later this year before voting on fare changes.

You can read the full report here.

Ferrigan added that a key component to the changes will be reaching out to transit users and drivers to ensure a smooth transition.

"The city and it's citizens have changed and their priorities are shifting to healthier, more sustainable modes of transportation," Ferrigan said.

"Transit provides many benefits to a community and some of these benefits include economic and social development by enabling access to employment, education and health care services."