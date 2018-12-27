Skip to Main Content
Sudbury Transit fares set to increase
Sudbury Transit plans on increasing its fares January 1, 2019, pushing a one-way ride to $3.40 for adults and students.

Bus fares will be increasing on January 1, 2019, the city says, (CBC)

Seniors, recipients of disability pensions and children aged 5 or older with a height of less than 1.52 metres, will be charged $2.50.

City council approved the fee increase in December 2017. 

The city subsidizes approximately 60 percent of the costs of operating the service, with federal and provincial gas funds contributing to a portion.

In a statement released Thursday, the city said the income from fares helps to partially offset operating costs such as fuel and maintenance.

