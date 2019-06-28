The City of Greater Sudbury is rolling out changes to the fare structure for the transit system.

As of July 1, the changes will take place. According to the city, councillors approved the changes "as part of a comprehensive strategy to transform Greater Sudbury Transit into a more efficient and responsive service."

Here are the changes that will take place on July 1:

Transfers will be valid for 90 minutes and be accepted on any route.

Up to four children under the age of 12 can ride for free with an adult or senior with a 31-day pass.

The cost of a 31-day pass for adults is being reduced to $88 and for student, it will be $75.

The cost of a seniors' pass or recipient of a disability pension will remain at $56.

People will be able to share the 31-day pass with family members as photo identification will no longer be required.

Six ride cards will be available for the cost of five bus fares. Students, youth, seniors and individuals with a disability pension will be able to get a six ride pass for $15. The coast for adults will be $17.50.

A family pass, which includes unlimited travel for one service day for one adult and up to four children under the age of 12, will be available for $10.

The cost for anyone to purchase a one ride fare will rise to $3.50, with the exception for children age 4 and under who ride for free.

"One thing we heard loud and clear is that residents wanted a more flexible fare structure," Mayor Brian Bigger said.

"These new fare options not only thank our frequent riders for making environmentally conscious transportation choices, but also encourage new ridership by giving options that work for many lifestyles."

New routes and schedules will take effect on Aug. 26.