A Sudbury transit driver is being recognized on Facebook for finding a new way to help his passengers beat the heat.

Carolle Lehouiller says she was commuting home, from downtown Sudbury to Hanmer, when she found herself on a bus with no air conditioning.

She says the driver had the windows open, which helped, but everyone on the bus was still sweating.

"It was the hottest day of summer, that Saturday, at 2:30 p.m.," said Lehouiller.

The day before, Public Health Sudbury and Districts issued a heat warning, temperatures on Saturday reached a high of 31 degrees in the city.

As the bus drove along Notre Dame Avenue toward Lasalle Boulevard, Lehouiller says the driver came to a stop at the side of the road.

"He stops the bus, turns it off, and says 'I'll be right back' and closes the doors," she said.

Some of the passengers wondered if the driver had quit, but he returned shortly after with cold bottles of water for everyone from the nearby Tim Hortons.

"Everybody was so happy, and everyone was thanking him," Lehouiller said.

(Source/Facebook)

As the ride continued, any passengers getting off the bus opted to exit via the front doors so that they could thank the driver again.

Lehouiller posted her story to the Shoutout Sudbury Uncut Facebook page. The post has amassed over 20 comments congratulating the driver for a job well done.

A representative from Sudbury Transit could not be made immediately available for comment.