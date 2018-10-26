Mixed reviews on Sudbury's new accessible bus design
Features include side-facing, foldable seats and backward position for mobility devices
Three new city buses are getting ready to head out on the road in Sudbury.
Greater Sudbury Transit unveiled the new buses to the public on Thursday. On the outside, the vehicles look identical to the rest of the fleet, but the inside features a new layout that's geared toward accessibility.
"These buses feature side-facing seating arrangements, with seats that fold," project manager Paul Schweyer said.
The side-facing seating is designed to create more aisle space, Schweyer explained. The seats fold automatically when they are not being used to make room for up to two wheelchairs or scooters.
The city says passengers using mobility devices will also benefit from a "safer rear-facing seating position" and a one-strap restraint system to secure the device in place.
New design 'handy' for some
Schweyer said the layout is good for everyone.
"It's good for those with a mobility device. It gives them more maneuverability in the bus," he said.
"The design also it better for standing-room passengers. We have grab handles on these buses. So it benefits all."
Gerry Pharand, a regular transit user who came out to view the new buses, liked what he saw.
"I find it pretty handy. There's more room then the old buses," he said.
"I [usually] just go in the first seat, cause you know I only got one leg, so it's pretty hard."
But not everyone is so impressed.
Rear-facing seating draws concern
Charles Tossel, who is in a wheelchair, isn't a fan of the rear-facing position for passengers using mobility devices.
He's concerned travelling backwards will be a problem for people who are prone to nausea or have medical conditions like epilepsy.
"It's very wrong on their part to force us people on a wheelchair to face backwards, never mind let alone those with a walker, those with a cane have to face sideways with the seats," Tossel said.
"The only seats facing forward to the front are the ones in the back and those with mobility issues can't go all the way to the back with stairs in the way."
Tossel said he raised his concerns with transit staff after he saw the buses and was told they would keep his comments in mind.
Greater Sudbury Transit is looking for more feedback on the design as the new buses roll out. Passengers are invited to send an email to transit@greatersudbury.ca, call 705-675-3333 or speak with staff at the downtown terminal.
With files from Wendy Bird.