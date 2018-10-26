Greater Sudbury Transit is putting three new buses on the road. And today, people had the chance to to see some of the bus's new features. They include wider aisles, folding seats, and safety restraint systems. These features provide more room for passengers with wheelchairs or scooters to maneuver into position. The city put one of the new buses on display today for people to check out the new design. Up North's Wendy Bird went down to the bus terminal to check it out. She started with talking to Paul Schweyer, project manager with the Greater Sudbury's transit services. 7:07

Three new city buses are getting ready to head out on the road in Sudbury.

Greater Sudbury Transit unveiled the new buses to the public on Thursday. On the outside, the vehicles look identical to the rest of the fleet, but the inside features a new layout that's geared toward accessibility.

"These buses feature side-facing seating arrangements, with seats that fold," project manager Paul Schweyer said.

The side-facing seating is designed to create more aisle space, Schweyer explained. The seats fold automatically when they are not being used to make room for up to two wheelchairs or scooters.

The city says passengers using mobility devices will also benefit from a "safer rear-facing seating position" and a one-strap restraint system to secure the device in place.

Paul Schweyer, the project manager for Greater Sudbury Transit, says the new layout will benefit all passengers. (Wendy Bird/CBC)

New design 'handy' for some

Schweyer said the layout is good for everyone.

"It's good for those with a mobility device. It gives them more maneuverability in the bus," he said.

"The design also it better for standing-room passengers. We have grab handles on these buses. So it benefits all."

Gerry Pharand, a regular transit user who came out to view the new buses, liked what he saw.

"I find it pretty handy. There's more room then the old buses," he said.

"I [usually] just go in the first seat, cause you know I only got one leg, so it's pretty hard."

But not everyone is so impressed.

Gerry Pharand was impressed with the new buses. As someone who uses a cane, he liked the wider aisles. (Wendy Bird/CBC)

Rear-facing seating draws concern

Charles Tossel, who is in a wheelchair, isn't a fan of the rear-facing position for passengers using mobility devices.

He's concerned travelling backwards will be a problem for people who are prone to nausea or have medical conditions like epilepsy.

"It's very wrong on their part to force us people on a wheelchair to face backwards, never mind let alone those with a walker, those with a cane have to face sideways with the seats," Tossel said.

"The only seats facing forward to the front are the ones in the back and those with mobility issues can't go all the way to the back with stairs in the way."

Charles Tossell was disappointed that the new bus design would force passengers with mobility devices to face the back of the bus. (Wendy Bird/CBC)

Tossel said he raised his concerns with transit staff after he saw the buses and was told they would keep his comments in mind.

Greater Sudbury Transit is looking for more feedback on the design as the new buses roll out. Passengers are invited to send an email to transit@greatersudbury.ca, call 705-675-3333 or speak with staff at the downtown terminal.