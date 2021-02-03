Police seize $2.75M worth of fentanyl, cocaine in Sudbury bust

Sudbury police say they have seized more than $2.75 million in drugs from a residence on Ontario Street, and two people have been charged.

They report detectives found more than 6,700 grams of fentanyl and 418 grams of cocaine during the search of the home on Jan.27.

A 31-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man have been charged with possessing drugs with the intent to traffic them.

They are currently in custody and are expected to appear in court on Feb. 5.

Greater Sudbury Police say they were assisted in the investigation by the Toronto Police Service Drug Squad, noting that their efforts have stopped more than two million "lethal doses of fentanyl" from reaching the Sudbury area.