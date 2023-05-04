Greater Sudbury starts 2023 road construction season

Orange traffic cones will be a common sight in Greater Sudbury this summer.

The city posted a total of 11 road construction projects notices on its website, with more to come throughout the summer.

Some projects involve high traffic areas, including the downtown core, between Elgin Street and Lisgar Street. Crews will be doing road, water and sewer improvements on Larch Street.

Work is also underway on the Paris Street Bridge to as part of the city's active transportation improvements.

That includes retrofitting a new, separated cycling facility on the east and west slides of Paris Street and Notre Dame Avenue, new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, new pedestrian ramps and street lighting. That project starts this year and is expected to wrap up next year.

According to the 2023 Greater Sudbury budget, over $59 million dollars of the capital budget is for roads and drainage projects, including $50 million for bridge and road infrastructure.

Stephen Holmes is the interim manager of project services with the engineering division of the City of Greater Sudbury.

"This year is looking to be a busy year," he said.

"We have several major carryover projects from 2022 and we have several good sized projects going on that are being tendered in 2023."

He said for drivers to cope, the city is encouraging people to use the zipper merge when travelling in areas with reduced lanes.

A zipper merge is when drivers use both lanes of traffic and allow motorists to merge at a defined point. When done properly it looks like a zipper closing.

"I still see people merging into one lane too soon rather than waiting until they get to the merge point, which is much more efficient," Holmes said.

"It's been known to use less greenhouse gases when you're using a zipper merge."

Timmins spending snow surplus for roads

This week in Timmins, Ont., city council voted to add more money to its roads budget to do patching and shave and pave work. Council decided to use surplus winter snow funds and unspent gas tax funding to increase the paving budget from $1.5 million to $4 million.

"How can you not applaud administration for this?" said Ward 3 Coun. Bill Gvozdanovic.

"I mean, $4 million as opposed to $1.5 (million). With all the other infrastructure money that's being spent, you want to complain about the roads, yeah they're in rough shape now. But by fall, you're going to see $25 to $30 million of improvements."

City staff said the money could be used to repair 17 kilometres of single-lane road or create 8.5 to nine kilometres of two-lane roads.

"The shave and pave activity would be a maintenance job so that's why we're looking to use unspent snow or some of the gas tax that is unspent right now," Timmins' chief administrative officer Dave Landers said.