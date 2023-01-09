Timiskaming District Secondary School closed as OPP investigate threat

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a threat that was made against the Timiskaming District Secondary School on Sunday evening.

Following the incident, the New Liskeard school has been closed to students and staff on Monday (Jan. 9). A decision has not yet been made on when students will return to class.

Provincial police have not confirmed the credibility of the threat and the school has not shared details around the incident.

In an emailt to CBC News, the District School Board Ontario North East told CBC News, "The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority."

While the investigation is carried out, remote learning has resumed in place of in-person learning for all students from Grades 7 to 12.

In a letter to parents on Monday evening, the board said the OPP's investigation into the threat made against the school will continue into Tuesday. As a result, the school will be closed Tuesday Jan. 10.

The board said students will return to in-person learning on Wednesday Jan. 11.