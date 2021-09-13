New book celebrates 50 years of Sudbury Theatre Centre

Sudbury Theatre Centre (STC) patrons and supporters will soon have their hands on a new book that celebrates the company's 50th anniversary.

A Theatre in Five Acts: 50 Years of Sudbury Theatre Centre, celebrates the STC's history and its impact on northern Ontario.

Journalist Vicki Gilhula and the STC's former education director, Judi Straughan, co-wrote the book, which includes stories from people involved with the theatre over its five decades in existence. There are also media excerpts about different productions over those years.

"This is really the jewel of the north," Straughan said. "And people know about this theatre all across the country, and actors and designers love being here."

Straughan said the STC is the only English-language professional theatre located between Barrie and Thunder Bay.

The idea to create a professional theatre company in Sudbury started in 1967, as Canada was celebrating its centennial.

"When Canada turned 100, everything changed," she said. "Culturally, we started to look at ourselves and think we have talent, we have culture, we have artists and a group of people in Sudbury called The Fabulous Five started wheels turning, and were determined we would have a professional theatre company."

Four years later, in 1971, the STC was born.

In the early days, the company did not have its own space. They used the INCO Club for the first few years, and the company later held performances at Laurentian University.

Thanks to a campaign and a local fundraising push the company's current space on Shaughnessy Street, in downtown Sudbury, was built.

Judi Straughan, the former education director with the Sudbury Theatre Centre, co-wrote a new book about the company's history/ (Submitted by Judi Straughan)

"It is an impressive theatre centre, and it's impressive not only because of its design, but at that particular time nobody was building fly towers in theatres," Straughan said.

A fly tower is a large volume above the stage which allows the crew to hoist in different elements like scenery, and supports components like lights.

The new book can be reserved on the STC website. Gilhula and Straughan will also be available for book signing on the evening of Sept. 14 at the theatre. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and seats can be reserved by contacting the STC.