Sudbury, Ont., Facebook group places spotlight on the city's past and present

When the Ledo Hotel in Sudbury, Ont., was demolished in early January, many people flocked to a Facebook group called Sudbury Then and Now to share old photos of the downtown building.

In five years, the group has grown to more than 18,000 members.

"There's a lot of people who are attracted to it due to nostalgia," said Jason Marcon, the group's administrator.

"They love to see the pictures of the past that they lived through."

He said people who are newer to the city might also be curious to see what things looked like several decades, or even a century ago.

Current events, like the demolition of the Ledo Hotel in early January, sometimes become big topics of conversation at the Sudbury Then and Now group. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

Marcon said his interest in local history goes back 35 years. For him, it's the evolution of local architecture that is especially fascinating.

"Any of the photos that I've found of the main core of downtown — whether it be Elm Street, Durham Street, Elgin Street – those are the photos I love the most," he said.

"Like with the Ledo just being torn down, we've gotten an influx of comments on those posts of the old Sudbury Hotel that existed in that same location."

Marcon said while it's tempting for people to look at the past with rose-coloured glasses, he tries to avoid that temptation.

This photo from 1978 shows a large crowd at the Here Comes Summer concert series in Sudbury's Bell Park. (The Triangle)

Not just nostalgia

In addition to featuring photos from Sudbury's past, the group is also focused on documenting the city today, and changes — both good and bad – that have occurred over the years.

He said issues like homelessness in the city might feel like new problems to many people, but they've always existed.

He found an old postcard, for example, that showed people sleeping on the grass where the Sudbury Arena is now located.

"It said, 'Transient people sleeping in downtown Sudbury,'" Marcon said.

Carl Jorgensen is a frequent contributor to the Sudbury Then and Now Facebook group. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

Carl Jorgensen is a frequent poster with the group,

Because many people share photos from their old family albums, he said it's a great place to see new perspectives on the city's past.

"When I see pictures of Elm Street, which I walked as a kid and as a teenager, and how it's changed, it does bring back those nostalgic feelings," he said.

"It's great to see, but it's also interesting to see how it's changed."

Like Marcon, Jorgensen said he tries not to be too nostalgic for the past, and to appreciate the progress the city has made as well.

"There were parts of the downtown back when I was, you know, a young teenager, that my mom said, 'Don't go down those streets,'" he said.

"So do I have nostalgia for those days? Not necessarily. There were parts of downtown I was afraid of."

Jorgensen said he appreciates how the group helps document how the city has changed, and what progress has been made in many cases.

"What I like to see is some of the businesses that have stuck it out downtown," he said.

"Like Rob over at Respect Is Burning, for example, an amazing restaurant. And you know, in some people's minds that's always been here."