The Sudbury Theatre Centre (STC) and YES Theatre have released some details about the two organizations' plans for partnering together, and what an upcoming joint season will look like.

Earlier this month, the STC officially announced a partnership with YES Theatre, confirming rumours that had been circulating in the local arts community.

The STC said attendance and revenue had been dropping over the last decade, and a change was needed. STC board of governors co-chair, John Dow, said partnering with YES Theatre looked like the most promising way to push the STC forward and ensure its viability into the future.

"The current generation that's at the theatre centre right now is older and there's actually several generations below them, and they're not coming to the theatre. If the youth are the future, we're not seeing them in our theatre, and that was a critical insight, is that we have to change. Because we just don't have a younger demographic to replace those empty seats," Dow said.

Merger is ultimate goal

The two companies now share an artistic director and general manager, but Dow said for now, they are still separate entities. He said "the goal is potential merger," but for now the two companies will partner together for a "pilot" season before determining if they will fully merge, and what that process might look like.

Dow said maintaining a commitment to both company's mandates will be a priority.

"The theatre has 50 years of wonderful history, and there's a lot of the community that wants to maintain and preserve that. So we have to take a look at today's context in 2022 and see exactly how we can maintain that mandate along with YES," Dow said.

"Our goal is to maintain both."

The two companies are still officially separate for now, but co-chair of the STC board of governors says a merger is the ultimate goal. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Dow said by partnering together, the company will be able to put on more shows, bring in more money, and create more professional acting opportunities in Sudbury.

The 2022-23 season is expected to have eight musicals, eight mainstage plays, three or more concerts and three or more new works.

'Change can pose many hurdles'

Avid theatre-goer Linda Squires said she attended the announcement on Wednesday because she was interesting in the potential merger "and the politics behind it."

She said the details and context provided during the announcement dispelled many of her concerns.

"I actually am very enthusiastic about the programing," Squires said.

Linda Squires said she's pleased by what she heard during the Sudbury Theatre Centre and YES Theatre announcement, and she's excited about the upcoming season. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Officials with the theatre companies said they are hopeful for the future, but also know there will be challenges.

"This has not and will not be an easy road. Change can pose many hurdles and we may not have all the answers to all the questions just yet," said artistic director Alessandro Costantini.

The STC and YES will host a "town hall" style meeting June 26, where people can ask questions and share opinions. The STC said it will be the first in a series of public consultation.