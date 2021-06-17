After more than a year of a darkened stage, the Sudbury Theatre Centre is preparing to get creative juices flowing again.

"It is not good for the soul when you're coming into a building — and sometimes I'm the only one in here," said John McHenry, artistic director. "It's soul destroying."

"This is a theatre, it should be alive with activity. Hopefully soon, fingers crossed," he said.

Over the course of the pandemic the workforce at the STC was reduced to just two or three staff members, including McHenry.

A few productions were held late last year, before the theatre had to close again.

"So the theatre has been used, but for the most part of this year we've been dormant, and I got to say, it's taking its toll," he said. "But hopefully we're going to bounce back. Things are starting to happen."

McHenry is referring to the summer day camps for children coming up in July at the STC.

"We're so excited to be having energy in the building again," he said.

"We are limiting the class sizes to 12 in each camp, and we are of course following all COVID protocols with masks, shields, hand sanitizer and distancing."

50 years of theatre in Sudbury

McHenry has already started working on what will be the theatre's 50th anniversary season. He expects that to launch in October.

"It's a little later, because it will give opportunity for more people to get their second vaccines, and feel just that little more secure coming out into a crowd," he said.

Before the 2021-2022 season launches this fall at the Sudbury Theatre Centre, artistic director John McHenry says the building will have a thorough cleaning. (Gino Donato/CBC)

Before audiences return to the theatre, McHenry says there will be a thorough cleaning and airing out of the building.

"And start to hire designers, and actors and stage management and all of that, but theatre people are resilient so we're up for the challenge," he said.

The hope is to launch the 50th anniversary book in mid September, before the opening in October.

Working to get back on track

That reopening plan should help the STC continue to work its way out of the financial hole it was in just prior to the pandemic.

"We're holding our own. We're still here. We are working through it and hopefully with the opening of our season it will set us on the right track," McHenry said.

The City of Greater Sudbury had provided the STC with a $200,000 bailout in 2017 to help with its financial problems.

There are also plans for the Sudbury Theatre Centre to be included in the city's Junction East project on Shaughnessy Street.

"Hopefully we're going to be a part of that," McHenry said.

"There are great things happening, we just got to keep the momentum going, get our second jabs, and all feel safe."