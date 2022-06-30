Sudbury teacher charged with sexual assault, sexual interference

Police have charged a Sudbury teacher with sexual assault and sexual interference in connection to a complaint from last week.

Greater Sudbury Police said they received a complaint on June 23, of inappropriate behaviour and touching at St Charles College. The complaint involved a teacher and students under the age of 16.

A 56-year old man is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

Police said due to the sensitive nature of the incident, and in order to protect the survivors' identities, no further details will be provided.

The man was scheduled to appear in bail court on Thursday.

Police said based on the investigation there are concerns there could be other survivors.