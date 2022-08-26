Sudbury, Ont., teacher faces more sexual assault charges

A teacher at St. Charles College in Sudbury, Ont., faces additional charges of sexual assault and sexual interference involving minors.

On Aug. 25, police charged Michael Zanier, 56, with five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual interference.

Police have accused him of inappropriate behaviour and touching students under the age of 16.

Zanier was previously arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and sexual interference on June 23, 2022.

Police said that based on their latest investigation they have concerns there could be more survivors.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, and the protect survivors' identities, police said they would not release further details.

Zanier appeared in bail court on Aug. 25 to answer to the new charges.