A Sudbury high school teacher nearing his retirement was recognized for his efforts to make his school more inclusive and starting the first gay-straight alliance in northern Ontario.

Patrick Barnholden has worked at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School for his entire teaching career, and was awarded the Stonewall Award for 2SLGBTQIA+ Action two weeks before his retirement.

"Patrick Barnholden is a champion for equity, diversity and inclusion inside and outside of Rainbow Schools," said Rainbow District School Board education director Bruce Bourget, in a press release.

"Patrick has helped to pave the way for students to be who they are in safe and welcoming schools and school communities. He has also taught us the importance of being allies. The Stonewall Award is a tribute to his leadership."

Barnholden said teaching wasn't always an option for him as a gay person.

"I thought about this when I was at university in the seventies in Winnipeg, and it occurred to me at that point that as a gay person, this wasn't a career choice I could make at that point without paying a significant price in terms of being open about it," he said.

He said there were gay teachers in Canada from the 1960s to the 1980s, but they had to keep that part of their identity hidden.

"I know even here in Sudbury in the 1990s, I knew a teacher who was fired from the Catholic school board for being a lesbian," he said.

Patrick Barnholden taught at L-Ellen Park Secondary School in Sudbury for 20 years. (Google)

Learning more from his students

Barnholden moved to Sudbury in the mid-1990s, but didn't start teaching until 2002.

Even at that time he didn't come out about his sexual orientation with all of his classes. But in the two decades he has taught, he said things have changed a lot.

"There are still students who face issues from their families, from their friends, and there is still discrimination out there, but the ability of queer students to be themselves in school has changed enormously," Barnholden said.

"The other enormous change is that we have a very significant number of students now who identify as trans and non-binary."

Barnholden said he spent much of his career teaching special education courses. He said he often learned as much from his students as he was able to teach them.

"My first year of teaching I taught a particular special education class that was designed for students with intellectual disabilities," he said.

"Making this rapport with students, getting that bond with students, was far more important than the content of what I was teaching."

In his retirement, Barnholden said he wants to continue to advocate for equality.

"I was an organizer before I became a teacher," he said.

"I spent those 20 years when I wasn't teaching, working to change the world, to make it better for queer people and all kinds of activism. And I'll go back doing some of that."