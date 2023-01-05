Sudbury, Ont., teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages to students loses certification

The Ontario College of Teachers found a Sudbury, Ont., teacher guilty of professional misconduct and suspended his teaching certification.

The college said the former Rainbow District School Board teacher is not teaching now and resigned his registration on Nov. 24, 2022

The allegations against Barry David Williams are from five former female students and stem from 2019. They said the former teacher sent messages saying he found them attractive and inviting them over to his home.

A notice of hearing published before his disciplinary hearing outlined the allegations against Williams.

In one case, a student claimed he made sexual advances and sent a picture of his genitals and requested sexual photos of her.

Greater Sudbury Police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn confirmed to CBC News they have "not received a complaint" regarding the professional misconduct allegations against Williams.