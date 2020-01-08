As families manage their post-holiday expenses, there's a new one on the horizon in Sudbury.

The City of Greater Sudbury is sending out its property tax bills earlier this year.

Mike Jakubo, Ward 7 city councillor and chair of the finance committee, said due dates for interim billings have been moved forward by three weeks.

The first installments are now due February 11 and March 11.

Jakubo said the shift is helpful for the city.

"It is going to provide a little bit more temporary cash flow for the city," Jakubo said. "It helped a very, very small amount as part of the 2020 budget and achieving the property tax rates that we did."

Sudbury's tax increase for 2020 is expected to be 4.8 per cent.

Jakubo said that those enrolled in the monthly pre-authorized payment program won't see adjustments until the summer, with the added advantage of having their tax bill spread out across a full year.

"It's also better for the taxpayers because what they're getting to do is they're getting to keep more of their money in their pocket for a longer period of time during the year," he said.

A city spokesperson said only about 24,000 households have signed up for pre-authorized payment accounts.

People interested in enrolling can do do so at any time on the city's website.

