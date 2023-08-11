Sudbury Swiftie dodges Eras Tour waitlist

18-year old Kylie MacGregor was convinced that getting tickets to one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts in Toronto next year would be a long-shot.

So much so that she didn't even bother to open the email she received from Ticketmaster at 6:17 p.m. on Wednesday, the evening verified registered fans were notified whether they were on a waitlist or received a pre-sale code.

It wasn't until her friends posted screen shots of their waitlist emails in their group chat that she realised she was one of the lucky ones.

"I opened my email to take a screenshot to send to all my friends, and then I read the email, and I was like, 'Wait a second, it doesn't say waitlisted'."

Tickets for Taylor Swift's recently announced Toronto shows went on sale Wednesday.

Anyone looking to get tickets would have had to pre-register by August 5 through Ticketmaster's verified fan program, a process designed to manage demand, filter bots and avoid high-priced tickets.

Out of the millions of Canadian fans who pre-registered, only a select number of people who won a random fan lottery received a pre-sale code in their inbox that they could then use to purchase tickets that went on sale the next morning.

The rest, like Sudbury Ont. resident Mickeighla Short and her friends, were left on a wait list.

Prior to Swift announcing her Canadian dates, Short bought tickets to the show in Amsterdam, but was hoping to sell those tickets to watch the pop-star live closer to home.

Short is optimistic that she will get a chance to catch one of the Toronto shows, but seeing how challenging it has been for thousands of fans to get a hold of a code, her hope is fading.

"It isn't fair to people who set alarms, were sitting on the website and in a queue for over 30 minutes just to put some information in," she said.

"I obviously want anyone who wants tickets to get them, but with Ticketmaster, we're not really sure of the control of who's purchasing tickets."

Short admitted that the fact that ticket sales are purely digital is something that scares her.

She remembers, not too long ago, when she could call up the venue or wait in line to buy tickets.

"Ticketmaster has such a monopoly on venue sales and concert sales," she said, "It's all computer based, that makes it a little bit difficult."

Faults in the system

Pascal Courty, an economics professor at University of Victoria, spoke on CBC's Ontario Today about the market for concert tickets.

He said that out of the estimated 250,000 tickets that go up for sale, not all of them are actually sold directly to fans.

As much as a third of those tickets, or more, go to second and third party sites to be sold.

It's going to be an experience that you know will stick with you forever - Mickeighla Short

He added the appearance of tickets on secondary sale sites like StubHub means that there are swaths of tickets that are being bought for resale, suggesting that Ticketmaster's verified fan program designed to manage price gouging, has faults in it.

"It has been even like 30-40 percent in the worst case scenario, and that really harms fans, because these are tickets that could even be sold at a higher price than the fans pay."

He adds "there is a lack of transparency that harms the fan, especially when publicly what is presented to the fan is that there is a lot of effort to give the tickets in a very fair way at a fair price."

Still, Short said if she manages to get tickets to the Toronto shows, she's looking at a minimum investment of $600 toward a single concert alone.

Sudbury-resident Mickeighla Short is put on a waitlist for The Eras Tour tickets. Prior to Swift announcing her Canadian dates, Short bought tickets to the show in Amsterdam, but was hoping to sell those tickets to watch the pop-star live closer to home. (Submitted by Mickeighla Short)

By the time she includes the cost to travel from Sudbury to Toronto, parking and accommodation, for which prices have already skyrocketed during the days Swift is performing, Short believes fans will pay an upwards of $2,000 for the weekend.

But those costs won't stop die-hard fans from being in the presence of their idol.

"Personally, it would be [worth it]," she added, equating The Eras Tour experience to the cost of taking an all inclusive vacation abroad.

"It's going to be an experience that you know will stick with you forever."