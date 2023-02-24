Defence doubles down on forensic investigator's memory, notes taken of Sweeney investigation

Retired Sudbury police officer Rick Waugh says he remembers feeling "exhausted" when he arrived at his hotel in Mildmay, on Feb. 11, 1998.

On Tuesday, Waugh told the court that he had travelled on that day to the small Bruce County town, searching an apartment that John Fetterly once lived in.

John Fetterly was charged in the January 1998 murder of Renée Sweeney, but was released a day later, after it was determined that his fingerprints were not a match to a print collected at the scene.

Waugh told the court, during the defence's cross-examination, that he had incorrectly identified a fingerprint found at the adult video store, as a match for John Fetterly.

My memory tells me that we went directly there. — Rick Waugh, retired Sudbury police officer

Waugh told the court he had to convince himself that the prints matched. The defence said Waugh 'fell into error as a result of peer pressure' and suggested that he falsified notes.

Now, Steven Wright, 43, is standing trial for Sweeney's murder.

Rick Waugh was one of the forensic investigators with Sudbury police who worked on the Sweeney murder case in the late 1990s. (Erik White/CBC)

On Wednesday morning, Waugh's cross-examination resumed. The defence continued to drill Waugh on the notes he took during the investigation. Waugh led the forensic investigation of Sweeney's murder.

The court learned on Wednesday that Waugh was "transitioned" off of the case in February 1998.

Defence lawyer Michael Lacy focused on the length of time it took Waugh to travel from Sudbury to Mildmay. Waugh's notes recorded it as a journey that took seven-and-a-half hours.

Referring to a Google Maps image, Lacy said the journey only takes about about four-and-a-half hours. Lacy also asked Waugh if his notes included the route of travel he took, the mileage, or how many times he stopped along the way.

"Do you accept that it was a lot shorter drive than your memory tells you?" Lacy said.

Waugh told the court he could not account for the time gap. He said, 'My memory tells me that we went directly there.'

Waugh later told the court that he remembers going back to his home in Sudbury to get an overnight bag.