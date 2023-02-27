Renée Sweeney murder trial delayed after jury member tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 unexpectedly brought the Renée Sweeney murder trial to a halt on Thursday morning.

Justice Robert Gordon told the courtroom in Sudbury, that one of the members of the jury has tested positive for the illness.

Gordon said the jury member has been instructed to self-isolate for the next 48-hours. And to be safe, he advised the remaining jury members to do the same should they develop symptoms.

Barring any other positive cases among the jury that may emerge over the weekend, Gordon said court will resume on Monday.

43-year-old Steven Wright is standing trial for the murder of Renée Sweeney, at the adult video store she worked at in 1998.