Witness tells jury how he picked John Fetterly out of lineup after Sweeney murder

Raymond-Alexander Hutchinson says he was rushing to the computer services store he worked at, on Jan. 27,1998.

Hutchinson testified on Wednesday morning via Zoom, that he lived across the street from the strip mall where the computer shop was located — just a couple of shops over from the Adults Only Video store where Renée Sweeney was stabbed to death on that day.

Hutchinson told the court he was about 21 years old at the time and grew up in Sudbury. He said that while he didn't know Sweeney intimately, they had both attended Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School.

Sweeney was a couple of years older than him, he said. And she and Hutchinson's girlfriend, at the time, were friends.

Shuffling in a hurry

Hutchinson testified that he was running late and received two phone calls from his boss that morning, telling him to come in. The second phone call, Hutchinson told the jury, came at 10:37 a.m.

He told the court his boss called to say that he had a late night and asked Hutchinson to make him something eat before he came in. Murmured chuckles trickled throughout the courtroom.

Defence Lawyer Michael Lacy responded with, "Well you were quite the employee then."

Hutchinson told the jury that he remembers shuffling with his head bowed down along the sidewalk of the strip mall, in a hurry to get to work. That's when, he said, he saw someone entering the Adults Only Video store.

'Scruffy with a goatee'

He told the court the interaction was so brief, that he didn't remember it when police first arrived at the strip mall after Sweeney was found dead. His memory, he told the jury, was jogged later and he provided a statement to police that evening.

Lacy asked Hutchinson to describe what he told Sudbury police (later that day) that he saw. Hutchinson said he remembers telling police the door to the video store opened onto the sidewalk as they entered the store.

He testified that the person who was entering the store was a couple of feet to a metre away from him.

Using a written statement taken on the evening of Jan. 27, 1998, Hutchinson described the person he saw walk into the store. He said the person was a man, about 5'8 or 5'9, "wearing a bulky beige-ish, green jacket" that could be described as a winter coat. He also noted that the coat could have had a hood on it and was the length of the man's waist.

He told the court that in his statement from 1998, he described the man as white. He was "scruffy, with a goatee" and dark eyes (possibly brown). Hutchinson said the man's hair spilled over the sides of his face and that he was likely between 30 and 35 years of age.

Lacy asked him what he told police when they asked him to recall if the man was wearing glasses.

Hutchinson said, "I couldn't say. I didn't notice, I don't think so. I'm pretty sure if he was wearing glasses. I would have remembered."

Lacy then asked Hutchinson if he recalled seeing the posters with the composite sketches of the suspected killers at the time. Hutchinson confirmed that he did see the sketches published in the media but that they didn't look like the man he saw on Jan. 27, 1998.

This sketch of a suspect in the Sweeney murder case was based on the witness account of the young couple who came into the video store on Jan. 27, 1998 and saw a man running from the scene. (Greater Sudbury Police)

Photo lineup

Lacy's questions then turned to the photo lineup, consisting of 12 men, that police presented to Hutchinson on Feb. 12, 1998.

Hutchinson detailed how he had "mulled over" two of the 12 photos. He told the court he had difficulty selecting a photo because of how different one of the photos looked because the man was clean shaven.

"I was reminded that people can change their hair and was told to take my time and be patient," Hutchinson told the court.

"When I decided that that was the person that I saw I remember the officer showing another officer the lineup photo I had picked and saying to him, 'He picked him. He picked him."

Hutchinson told the jury that after the exchange between the officers, he said, "It's definitely him."

The man in the photo was identified as John Fetterly, who was later arrested and charged for the murder of Renée Sweeney — but released one day later.

Hutchinson then explained to the court how in 1999 Sudbury police accused him of lying during that statement and threatened to charge him.

Lacy asked Hutchinson if he did in fact lie during the photo lineup. Hutchinson said he did not.

