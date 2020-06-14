Greater Sudbury Police are investigating two suspicious fires that occurred in the city Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Police and fire services responded late that night to two separate fires.

The first was in a Paris Street. apartment, which was evacuated as a precautionary measure, according to a release from Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS).

One person was taken into custody and charged with arson to property and arson endangering human life, among other charges.

The fire department then responded to a structure fire at a rooming house on Beech Street just before dawn Sunday morning. Police said damage is extensive, and the cause of the fire has been deemed suspicious.

GSPS says the fires were unrelated, and there are no casualties from either incident.

The investigations into both fires are ongoing.