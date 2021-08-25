David Daoust has been cutting meat for more than three decades, but at the end of the week, he'll be putting away his butcher's knife, and moving on to something else.

The shop he owns in Sudbury will also be closing its doors, marking the end of an era for a store that has been a staple in the Flour Mill community for more than eight decades.

"I've got kind of an empty feeling," said Daoust, who has owned Sunbeam Meat Market for the past 12 years.

Daoust knows the news of the store closing has been a "major disappointment" for many customers, but said he can't afford to make major upgrades that would be needed in order to meet provincial regulations for smoking meat — something he said would cost around $300,000.

A community fixture

The closure of the store will mark the end of an era for many customers who have been buying smoked and fresh cuts of meat for decades.

Aline Blais and her husband Georges began as customers, regularly buying beef from the shop. Then, in 1985, Georges started working at Sunbeam. Aline said her late husband had the title of "sausage maker" and ended up working for the shop for 30 years, with four different owners.

"He was happy there. And when you're happy at your work, well everything else is good," Blais said.

"It made for a happy home."

Sunbeam Meat Meat Market has been a staple in Sudbury's Flour Mill neighbourhood for decades. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Monique Legault also has happy memories of the store, where she has been a loyal customer for about 15 years. That loyalty began following an act of kindness from the owner at the time, in the early 2000s.

Legault, an artist, was at a point in her life where she was struggling to make ends meet. She had little money left after paying her rent and her bills, so she stopped by Sunbeam to buy $6 worth of ground beef, to add to a can of soup for dinner.

"Instead of giving me the ground beef he gave me two of the biggest pork chops I've ever seen. And I went home and cooked them that day and I'll tell you it's been one of those memories that has forever stuck with me," Legault said.

"You only get that kind of kindness from local, honesty. There's not a big box store out there that's going to look at you like you could be helping. And the kindness in that man's eye's, it was an incredible experience."

'To re-imagine the shop would be too much'

According to Daoust, the provincial rules for smoking meat have been on the books since 2001. He said he's spent close to $100,000 on upgrades over the past decade, but has continued to operate despite not meeting the full requirements. However after a recent visit from public health, he was no longer willing to risk being fined.

He said for the past month he's been selling only fresh cuts of meat, but he's seen his business go down by more than half.

"This place has been known for the smokies and the kielbasa, and for me to re-imagine the shop would be too much."