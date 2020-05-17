At this time of year, volunteers with Camp Manitou Bay of Islands are usually busy getting the site ready for the summer season, and looking ahead to welcoming campers at the beginning of July. But this year, the volunteer-run camp won't be going ahead.

"We just thought the odds are things wouldn't change enough in between now and July first where we could safely operate in good conscience with the situation that we have right now," said Sebastian Diebel, the president of the camp's board of directors.

Diebel says cancelling was a difficult decision, but the board felt it would not be possible to maintain physical distancing. The camp usually welcomes about 50 campers at a time for sessions in July, and runs family camp in August.

"It's boat access. Once you're there you're sleeping in a cabin with other campers … and then we all eat in a big dining hall together."

While Camp Manitou has made its official decision, some other camps in northeastern Ontario are still holding out hope as they wait for announcements from the province — and are busy re-imagining what camp could look like, with new safety precautions in place.

John Island Camp

The YMCA offers a number of day camps in Sudbury and North Bay, as well as its overnight camp on John Island, in the north channel of Lake Huron. Currently, staff is "planning the potential to open," says Helen Francis, president and CEO of the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. She says she still hopes there will be good news for staff and campers.

"Our camps are such magical places to be that they're, they're really hoping they can return," Francis said.

The YMCA is still hoping to be able to offer some programming at John Island Camp this summer. (YMCA Sudbury)

Francis says if John Island is able to offer sessions this summer, things will look different — including doing health screenings of campers and staff before they arrive on the Island, as well as throughout their time at camp.

Francis says more than 550 campers usually attend John Island. The plans currently being developed include operating at no more than 50 per cent capacity, to allow for more physical distancing. She says, however, that it wouldn't be realistic to imagine full two-meter physical distancing could "be maintained at every single point."

"Which is why we would be looking at screening campers and then keeping a cohort of campers together with consistent staff. So that there are reduced contacts than we would have in a regular camping season."

Helen Francis is CEO and president of the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. (Submitted by Helen Francis)

Francis says organizers have various contingency plans in place, which could include operating for a shorter season. She says she had hoped to have plans figured out by now, and says staff is now aiming to make an announcement by early June.

"Folks are eager to understand what their summer plans may or may not be. And there'll be a point where we're just "going to have to make a call. If we don't have enough information it may mean that we have to cancel."

Possible virtual day camps

Francis says the current situation is similar for the YMCA's various day camps. If those camps aren't able to go ahead, she said staff is looking into offering some programs virtually. For example, she said, it might be possible to offer a cooking program where campers follow along at home.

"Whether its all feasible or not, [we're] not 100 per cent certain at this point, but all of those kinds of creative plans are being investigated."

The CEO of Science North, Guy Labine, says it is also considering virtual offerings — and has surveyed parents to gauge interest.

"At the same time our team is sort of, still considering how we'll be able to offer summer camps in person, if we're allowed to do so," Labine said.