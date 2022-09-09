Ontario College of Teachers investigating Sudbury teacher for alleged sexual misconduct

The Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) has launched an investigation into a teacher formerly employed by the Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvel-Ontario, in Sudbury.

Julie Léger was initially registered with the OCT in June 2000 and was suspended by the body in May 2022.

The allegations, according to a notice of hearing dated July 18 on the OCT's website, involve 12 students. The alleged incidents include sexual and emotional abuse of students, sexual touching and sexting with students.

The incidents mentioned in the notice of hearing span from 2016 to 2020, some of which allegedly took place in front of other teachers and in group settings.

None of the allegations brought forward have been proven in court.

The notice of hearing also said that Léger was involved in a number of extracurricular activities.

In an email to the CBC, the school board said Léger has not served in her teaching position since December 2019. The board has not identified which schools she taught at. A spokesperson with the board said it is fully co-operating with investigators.

Greater Sudbury Police said in an email, so far, the service has not received any complaints relating to the alleged incidents. They added that teachers are obligated to report incidents of misconduct.

In August, Léger was also suspended from Skate Canada due to allegations of misconduct.

A hearing date has not been determined.