Sudbury Student Services Consortium buses not travelling certain routes
Sudbury Student Services Consortium buses will not be dropping off students on certain roads because of the freezing rain.
The Sudbury Student Services Consortium is advising parents and guardians that school buses will not be dropping off children on certain routes because of the freezing rain.
For this afternoon, please note that school buses will not be travelling the following roads:
Panache Lake, Wuorinen, Worthington, Chicago Mine, Kukagami, Red Deer Lake, Hinds, Eden Twp., North Shore, South Shore, Fox Lake, Dryden, Harry, Kallio, Spanish River, Treeview, Hanmer Lake, Frenchman Lake, Joe Lake, East Bay, West Bay, Poupore, Higgins, Pinecone Bass Lake, Willisville, Buckmiller, Old Webbwood, Spanish Sables and Markstay side roads.
