A Sudbury high school student says she'll be staying home to do online learning after feeling ostracized on her first day of class over a miscommunication about her medical exemption to wear a mask.

Olivia Richardson says she showed up at school last week with a doctor's note, indicating she should be exempt from wearing a mask, because of a heart condition. But she says staff at St. Charles College, where she was starting grade 9, told her they didn't have an exemption on file for her.

Olivia says staff told her she would have to wear a mask until the correct forms were filled out. Instead, she called her mother, and started walking home.

"I really really wanted to be at school in person and just like get to see my friends and start a new year upstairs and stuff like that. But now I just really don't want to go back at all," Richardson said.

Board has exemption forms

Olivia's heart condition, supraventricular tachycardia, causes her heart to beat quickly. Earlier this summer she discovered that wearing a mask exacerbated the problem when she had trouble breathing during a dance class.

You're telling her to put a mask on which is going ahead what the doctor wants. — Chantalle Richardson, Olivia's mother

"When I put a mask on it makes my heart just beat really fast, like palpitate. It makes me feel like I'm going to pass out, like I run out air," she said

Her mother, Chantalle Richardson, explains that they visited their family doctor, who wrote a note to give Olivia a medical exemption. Chantalle says she also called the school a few weeks before the start of the school year.

The Sudbury Catholic District School Board says there is a form available, through each school, which must be filled out for a medical exemption, and that all situations are dealt with on an individual basis.

Peter Prochilo, superintendent of school effectiveness with the board, says he can't comment on individual cases, but that if a student showed up without the proper form, "communication with the parent would be the key."

"The school administration would reach out the family to make sure that they're aware that the form exists if they weren't able to be in receipt of that information before," Prochilo said.

'Too intimidating'

Chantalle says she didn't receive any communication from the school that day.

"They could have handled it much easier. They could have said you know, 'Olivia, have a seat, let's call your mom.' But instead you're telling her to put a mask on which is going against what the doctor wants," Chantalle said.

Chantalle says she has since had a positive conversation with the school principal, though Olivia has decided to continue with online learning for now.

"I think that they were focusing so much on everyone coming in you know with a mask and the hand sanitizer that, you know, it was just too intimidating for her," Chantalle said.